'All glory and honor to God' Coastal Bend salon owner celebrates grand reopening

Thursday marks the official opening of Stewart's House of Elegance. Salon owner Linda Stewart provides free makeovers to those who can't afford the cost.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of Stewart’s House of Elegance Cosmetology School.

The salon is owned by Linda Stewart who strives to make a difference in people's lives by providing free makeovers to those who can't afford the cost.

"It just makes me feel so good to serve others,” Stewart said. “ For me to tangibly put my hand on people and know that it makes a difference in their life. The words, I can't explain, but it's something that's inside of me that I've had the desire for years."

That desire comes from her mother, a local hairdresser who worked out of her home salon for 45 years. Many have a connection to Stewart because of her mother, such as longtime friend Terry Mills.

"Her mother used to press my mom's hair,” Mills said. “This is a celebration of the fact that it's the last one of the year and this is the big one. This is the grand one and we're going to have an awesome ribbon cutting, because people are coming out of the community to say thank you."

Thursday marks the official opening of Stewart's House of Elegance. After COVID-19 shut it down three times since 2019, the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce decided to celebrate the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Efrain Franco Jr, Membership Engagement Director of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce said he was happy to see a positive turnout for the ceremony.

"To really see the amount of people that are here, the smiles that are walking in, you know, it's time. It's time to bring Corpus Christi back to business and just to really see the turnout really is a great thing," Franco said.

As the community came out to show their support, Stewart knows it's because of that support she can make a difference in people's lives.

"I love people and I realize though that I stand on the shoulders of people who went before me and helped pave the way for me to get to this day. And all glory and honor go to God,” Stewart said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.