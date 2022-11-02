Local News
All lanes of eastbound Highway 358 will be closed for several hours near Weber Rd. due to crash
All drivers are being directed to exit the highway at Weber Rd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A concrete truck that overturned on Highway 358 near Weber Rd. has shut down all lanes of eastbound Highway 358 (SPID).
Corpus Christi police said in a tweet that all eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours for clean-up. All drivers are being directed to exit the highway at Weber Rd.
We have a crew on the way to scene and will keep you updated.
