All lanes of eastbound Highway 358 will be closed for several hours near Weber Rd. due to crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A concrete truck that overturned on Highway 358 near Weber Rd. has shut down all lanes of eastbound Highway 358 (SPID).

Corpus Christi police said in a tweet that all eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours for clean-up. All drivers are being directed to exit the highway at Weber Rd.

We have a crew on the way to scene and will keep you updated.