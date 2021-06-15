All southbound I37 lanes near Crosstown Expressway interchange to close overnight Thursday

The lane closure is necessary for the Harbor Bridge Project, officials said.

Officials with the Harbor Bridge Project said all southbound lanes on I37 near the Crosstown Expressway interchange will be closed overnight Thursday, June 17 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday June 18.

Drivers headed southbound toward downtown and North Beach will be detoured onto southbound Crosstown Expressway (286) and can make a U-Turn at the Tarleton exit.

Upcoming Harbor Bridge Project freeway closure to affect all southbound IH 37 mainlanes near the IH 37 and SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) interchange

One night closure to be in effect Thursday, June 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/do1pccYpB7 — HarborBridgeProject (@HarborBridgePrj) June 15, 2021

Signs will be in place to assist drivers, officials said. All work is weather permitted.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route or use extreme caution in the area.

