All southbound I37 lanes near Crosstown Expressway interchange to close overnight Thursday

Officials with the Harbor Bridge Project said all southbound lanes on I37 near the Crosstown Expressway interchange will be closed overnight Thursday, June 17 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday June 18.
Drivers headed southbound toward downtown and North Beach will be detoured onto southbound Crosstown Expressway (286) and can make a U-Turn at the Tarleton exit.
Signs will be in place to assist drivers, officials said. All work is weather permitted.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route or use extreme caution in the area.
