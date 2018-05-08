Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — On Sunday, the All Team Bash Car Club Festival took place at Gulf Coast Racing.

This is the first time the festival has taken place in Corpus Christi.

The event started in Houston 10 years ago, and has been happening annually ever since.

The tailgating style event showcased cars of all types.

People were able bring their own barbeque pits and also take part in a push drag race, where people push cars to the finish line.

