CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Health and Human Services would like to remind all Texans about community resources that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling the 2-1-1 Texas hotline.



According to Texas Health and Human Services, all Texans, no matter where they live, can dial 2-1-1 or (877) 541-7905 and select option 6 to obtain referrals and information on COVID-19 social services including testing, clinics in the community, unemployment benefits, and much more by dialing 2-1-1.

"As we encourage people to use social distancing and to stay at home when possible, this state resource can help the public stay informed, stay calm and stay safe,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. “Our trained staff are working tirelessly around the clock to respond to all the public’s questions, through 2-1-1 as well as our HHS social media platforms," stated officials.

Texans are able to get information about local community resources such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, senior services, and child care.

There were more than 785,000 calls by Texans for information services during Hurricane Harvey and officials remind the public that all call center operators are ready to answer your questions about the Coronavirus.

