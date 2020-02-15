KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — There's going to be a new ambulance service in Kleberg County after commissioners there made their decision today.

AirMed had been providing the service for Kleberg County previously. They were allowed to bid on the job even though they were going through bankruptcy, officials say.

Another company called Medcare had also filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

They too did not win out, in the end, Allegiance Mobile Health won the one year contract. According to officials, they were the low bidder.

Allegiance is the largest private Texas-based provider of medical transportation and 911 emergency services in the state.

By the way, Allegiance Mobile Health is owned by San Antonio billionaire, Red McCombs, who at one time owned the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Vikings.

