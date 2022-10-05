Alligator that was healing at Amos Rehabilitation Keep is set to get a new home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good news for an alligator out of Port Aransas who was being treated for head injuries at AMOS Rehabilitation Keep.
3News reported last month that the alligator was being treated at ARK for injuries to its right eye and malnourishment. Marine experts said the location they found it at is highly unusual for a fresh water alligator.
It took three weeks of antibiotics and fish for the four-foot alligator to get back to normal. The gator's new home will now be the Fennessey Ranch near Refugio along the Mission River.
