Body found in SUV in Jones Creek positively identified as missing Richmond woman, FBCSO says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The body found inside an SUV in Jones Creek on Monday has been positively identified by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office as that of Allison Kempe, the 41-year-old woman who was reported missing last week after leaving a restaurant in Katy.
Kempe was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Friday as she left a restaurant in the 6300 block of FM 1463 in Katy and authorities said she was returning to her Richmond-area home near FM 359 and FM 723.
On Monday, an off-duty firefighter found Kempe's SUV in Jones Creek near FM 359, just behind Jones Creek Ranch Park.
“The water had receded and you could see the top of the vehicle,” Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Dalia Simmons said.
A body was found inside the SUV, and on Tuesday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said it was positively identified as that of Kempe. Authorities said preliminary findings showed her death was due to accidental drowning, but lab analysis is pending.
"Unfortunately, the remains of a female were located within the vehicle, which became visible as water levels in Jones Creek receded following heavy rains in the area last week," FBCSO said in a press release.
Investigators said they don't believe foul play played a role in her death. They said they didn't find many tire marks where they believe her SUV left the road and entered the water. They said the vehicle floated about 100 yards down the creek from where it entered.
“The investigation of this tragic incident is ongoing by our team,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “I request that your thoughts, prayers and respect for privacy be extended to Allison’s family during this difficult time.”