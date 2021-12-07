Off-duty firefighter found missing Richmond woman's SUV with body inside, Fort Bend deputies say

The SUV was found early Monday morning submerged in Jones Creek.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have located what they believe to be is the SUV belonging to a missing Richmond woman, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A woman's body was found inside, FBCSO later confirmed.

The white SUV was located in the water along Jones Creek near FM 359, just behind Jones Creek Ranch Park.

It’s believed the vehicle belongs to Allison Kempe, 41, who went missing Friday night after leaving a restaurant in the Katy area. The woman’s family was at the scene Monday morning where the SUV was found.

"Unfortunately, the remains of a female were located within the vehicle, which became visible as water levels in Jones Creek receded following heavy rains in the area last week," FBCSO stated in a press release. "While absolute identification of the identity of the victim and cause of death is pending autopsy, information suggests the victim is Kempe."

“The investigation of this tragic incident is ongoing by our team,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “I request that your thoughts, prayers and respect for privacy be extended to Allison’s family during this difficult time.”

Over the weekend, deputies said the woman was driving a 2020 white Acura MDX SUV when she was last seen.

Officials and volunteers looked along Jones Creek as well as the Brazos River while searching for any sign of the woman or her SUV.

RAW VIDEO: A look at the scene from Air 11