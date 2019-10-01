CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door received a $14,000 donation from Allstate Insurance on Thursday to help them continue to provide free services to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Employees at the Purple Door, formerly known as the Women's Shelter of South Texas, said they were excited for the generous donation because all of their services are free and every little bit of help counts.

According to Allstate agents, they have been gathering support and resources to help the Purple Door and their cause.

The Purple Door provides shelter and assistance for domestic violence victims, as well as prevention programs.

"It was thrilling to get that money, and it's just great because they're out there, advocates for our agency," Purple Door CEO Francis Wilson said.

Wilson encourages anyone who has been victimized to reach out to their agency.