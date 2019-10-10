CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The call center Alorica hosted a grand opening ceremony on Thursday in their brand new facility.

During their grand opening, employees and their families were able to take part in fun activities and carnival-style games. Alorica also hosted a job fair where they offered all positions, not only for professionals but also for college students who are searching for a part-time job.

"We are a very engaged company. We are family-oriented. We promote from within, and there is a lot of growth here," site director David Flores said. "If you come and give us a shot, you'll love the company as well."

According to Flores, he expects the company to grow and offer a lot of jobs to the community.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: