CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An altercation between two brothers Tuesday night on Snowbird Drive near Yorktown ended with one brother sent to the hospital with stab wounds.
According to police, two brothers got into a fight when one of the brothers grabbed a large knife and stabbed the other one.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person who police arrested for the stabbing is facing charges of aggravated assault.
Police believe alcohol may have been a factor.
