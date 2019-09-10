CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An altercation between two brothers Tuesday night on Snowbird Drive near Yorktown ended with one brother sent to the hospital with stab wounds.

According to police, two brothers got into a fight when one of the brothers grabbed a large knife and stabbed the other one.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person who police arrested for the stabbing is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: