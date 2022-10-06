Alumni take final walk through old Mary Carroll High School campus

The event will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and a virtual tour link will be posted on Mary Carroll High School's Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final Mary Carroll Alumni tour will give students, teachers, and graduates an opportunity to say goodbye to the beloved campus.

Thea Cain, teacher and yearbook sponsor at Carroll High School, said she hopes the building will be repurposed and that its rich history will not be forgotten.

"Because I, and most of the alumni, would like to think this place will remain standing, and be put to another use," Cain said. "We know it'll never be another school, but maybe the district will use it for something. We would hate to see it torn down and all the history taken with it."

The event will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and for alumni who are unable to attend, a virtual tour link will be posted on Mary Carroll High School's Facebook page.

