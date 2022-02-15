Amanda Noverr pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in New Hampshire couple's murder

It was back in 2019 when the bodies of James and Michelle Butler were found buried in a shallow grave on Padre Island.

Amanda Noverr, one of the two people accused in the killings of a New Hampshire couple on Padre Island back in 2019, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert.

That sentence was handed down Tuesday following a guilty plea from Noverr.

Noverr was accused along with Adam Williams in the murders of James and Michelle Butler. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave just south of Bob Hall Pier on the beach in Kleberg County.

"The family deserved closure and that Ms. Noverr answer for her part in the deaths of their loved ones. While she did not 'pull the trigger' she facilitated the crime, helped to cover up the crime and profited from it," Hubert said in a statement to 3News. "We also wanted to keep her influence away from her small child. In 15 years the child will be old enough to come to terms with the crimes of her parent on a better basis without having the corrosive influence of Ms. Noverr."

It was back in November when Adam Williams plead guilty to the killings as part of a plea bargain to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Both Williams and Noverr were indicted for capital murder after they were found driving a truck and trailer belonging to the Butlers across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Butlers had been traveling cross country when they were reported missing by family in New Hampshire.

