GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Monday for a 12-year-old girl out of George West, Texas.

12-year-old Marisol Arroyo was last seen at around 10 a.m. Sunday at 522 County Road 101 in George West. Authorities believe she was abducted by 21-year-old Rigoberto Santos.

Authorities believe 21-year-old Rigoberto Santos abducted a 12-year-old girl out of George West, Texas.

Authorities believe the two may be in an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR with license plate number EKH253.

The suspect vehicle in an Amber Alert issued Jan. 14, 2019, out of George West, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this Amber Alert, please contact the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office at 361-449-2271.