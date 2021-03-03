AMBER Alert: 15-year-old missing from Itasca

Lori Johnson was last seen at about 11 p.m. Friday.

ITASCA, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl from Itasca, which is in Hill County.

Lori Johnson was last seen at about 11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Beard Street.

She is described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an oversized hoodie or T-shirt, torn/ripped jeans and has braces, and two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

The person she is believed to be with is 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos who is described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic woman who weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Itasca police said Barrientos is Johnson's girlfriend, and they believe Johnson is in danger.

"Barrientos has a propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants," police said in a Facebook post.

It's unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. The front, side, and back of her hairline is shaved and she has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information should send it to Itasca Police Department by email or phone. Police@itascapd.org or at 254-687-2020.