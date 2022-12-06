Father kills baby at center of Amber Alert, child's mother, then himself, authorities say

He also shot the baby's grandmother multiple times, a sergeant with the Newton County sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, Ga. — A missing 1-year-old girl who authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert for after she was kidnapped by her father was shot to death Sunday morning behind a church, investigators said.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett shot and killed his baby's mother before taking their daughter, Jaquari Bennett, Saturday night in Covington.

Sgt. Jack Redlinger says they received a 911 call around 11:14 p.m. Saturday to a home on Chandler Field Drive in Covington.

When they arrived, they located the mother, identified as 38-year-old Keshawn Washington, shot dead and the grandmother with multiple gunshot wounds. The grandmother was transported to Atlanta Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The grandmother was able to tell deputies that baby Jaquari was taken by Darian Bennett after he shot them.

The mother's two older children, ages 11 and 12, were at the home when the initial shooting occurred. They are not related to Darian Bennett.

Law enforcement said Darian Bennett killed himself Sunday after calling 911 to let officers know he was near a church in Riverdale and that he was going to kill his daughter, authorities said.

Riverdale Police responded to Sunday's incident and said they heard the shots as they arrived. There was heavy police presence at the location off Adams Drive near Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

If you have any information, contact 911 or call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 706-717-9915.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it with the latest information as it becomes available.