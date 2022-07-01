AMBER Alert discontinued, but search goes on for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil

An AMBER Alert was issued for Lina late on the evening of Dec. 20, a few hours after police said she disappeared.

SAN ANTONIO — The AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil was discontinued on Friday, stirring up many questions on social media.

Texas Alerts posted the discontinued alert at 12:45 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the San Antonio Police Department, asking them to clarify what this means. They said the investigation has not stopped and they will "diligently continue combing through leads in hopes of locating Lina and reuniting her with her family."

Read the full statement from SAPD:

First, we want to once again reassure the family of Lina Sardar Khil and the community that our investigation and search for Lina has not stopped. We will continue to diligently continue combing through leads in hopes of locating Lina and reuniting her with her family. Recently, a decision was made to suspend an Amber Alert for Lina. Amber Alerts are a tool used in investigations. While the Amber Alert for Lina has been suspended, it’s critical to communicate that Lina is still a missing person and once again, we continue to follow-up on leads and actively search for Lina.

The Missing Persons case involving Lina Sardar Khil is an active investigation. The SAPD in partnership with our federal partners have worked tirelessly on finding Lina. Every tip received by concerned citizens through our Missing Persons Unit is received and actionable information is relayed to the appropriate SAPD follow up unit. From the onset of Lina’s disappearance, we requested assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies; state and federal partners assisted immediately with every reasonable resource available in locating Lina. The Amber Alert is one of these available tools. Today, the investigation continues. Lina is an active missing person. We ask anyone with information on Lina’s case to contact our Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at (210)224-7867. We will communicate substantial updates on Lina’s case via our social media platforms.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Lina Sardar Khil from San Antonio, TX, on 01/07/2022 pic.twitter.com/M7qke5ljKj — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) January 7, 2022

Previously, an FBI search-and-response team was searching underwater areas looking for any sign in the search for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

Law enforcement were also seen searching a field a few miles from the apartment complex where the girl disappeared. The team arrived out of Washington, D.C. and used specialized equipment and technology to assist them, according to McManus.

Even over the holiday weekend, search crews were seen combing through San Antonio's green belts and outdoor areas for any sign of the young girl.

Among the searchers was Mohammad Wali, who, like Lina's family, found a new home in the Alamo City after relocating from Afghanistan.

“It is a very tragic story for us," Wali told KENS 5 on Sunday. "Our community, it’s very sad... They cannot tolerate, but we try and keep trying."