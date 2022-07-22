AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old Missouri City girl

Police said Imani Stephens was last seen at about 1:45 a.m. Friday.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who police say was abducted early Friday morning, according to the Missouri City Police Department.

Police said Imani Stephens was last seen at about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and Crocs.

She has scars on both of her wrists.

Police are looking for Daniel Diaz, 28, in connection with her alleged abduction. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is driving a gray newer model pickup truck with unknown license plate number. The suspect was last heard from in Missouri City.

Law enforcement officials said they believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The grandmother of the child, Kimberly Wright, said Imani had run away from home earlier this month on July 9. She said she found a makeshift rope coming from the 11-year-old's second-floor room this morning.

A neighbor said they saw a young girl get into the suspicious truck just before 2 a.m.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

