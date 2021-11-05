6-week old babies abducted during shooting, in 'extreme danger,' authorities say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two 6-week old babies are believed to be in "extreme danger," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in an alert.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert at the request of the Savannah Police Department.
Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, the 6-week old twins were abducted Tuesday during a shooting and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street in Savannah, the alert said.
They said the suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and believed to be in extreme danger.