x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local

6-week old babies abducted during shooting, in 'extreme danger,' authorities say

Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, the 6-week old twins were abducted Tuesday and last seen at 10:20 a.m. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two 6-week old babies are believed to be in "extreme danger," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in an alert.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert at the request of the Savannah Police Department. 

Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, the 6-week old twins were abducted Tuesday during a shooting and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street in Savannah, the alert said.

They said the suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and believed to be in extreme danger.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Related Articles