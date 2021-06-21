AMBER Alert issued for 2 boys out of Dallas, believed to be with man suspected in homicide

DALLAS — Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for two children out of Dallas who they say are believed to be in danger.
According to the release, 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter were taken around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.
Police believe the two boys are with 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II, who is the suspect in a homicide. Dallas police sources tell WFAA he's wanted for the killing of the boys' aunt earlier Monday.
Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front. He weighs around 25 pounds and is 2-foot-6.
Curtis was last seen wearing a white and light blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit. He's described as approximately 2-foot-11 and weighing around 40 pounds.
The boys were last seen in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to driver side rear quarter panel.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the boys. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 109886-2021.