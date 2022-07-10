Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing in North Texas

The children went missing in Midlothian, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of Midlothian.

The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old Tristan Welch.

Jada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tristan doesn't have hair but has blue eyes.

It is unknown what the two were wearing when they were last seen.

The children were allegedly taken by Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch, suspects in the case, according to the alert.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, the children were taken from Tyson and Welch after an investigation conducted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. ECSO said the order was sought to take custody of the children "due to both parents having a history of using and recently testing positive for high levels of methamphetamine."

Officials said after the order was issued to remove the children from Tyson and Welch's custody, Jada was removed from school and both parents have fled.

Tyson, 35, has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Scott, 43, has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5-feet-9-inches tall. He weighs 200 pounds.

Tyson and Welch are believed to be traveling with the children in a black SUV, unknown make and model and an unknown license plate.

It is unknown where they are traveling, but Tyson has traveled to Missouri in the past.

ECSO said the parents have not been charged at this time, but believe the children are in immediate danger.

Police are asking anyone with information about the children's locations to call the Ellis County Sheriff's Office at 972-937-6060.