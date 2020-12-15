AMBER Alert issued after police say a suicidal mother took a 1-year-old boy in Pearland

Authorities said Jada Williams took the boy and was making threatening statements about hurting herself and the child.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Monday night for a 1-year-old boy who authorities said was taken by his suicidal mother.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued the alert after they said 1-year-old Jaivan Simpson was taken by his mother, 22-year-old Jada Williams.

Authorities said the boy was taken at about 7 p.m. from somewhere in Pearland. Their last known location was in the Shadow Creek area.

They said Jada Williams took the child while making threatening statements about harming herself and the child.

Authorities said she's driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra with paper tags that expire on Nov. 14. The tag number is NVP8659.

Jada Williams is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 118 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen with her hair worn straight and pulled back. She wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.