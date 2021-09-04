AMBER Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Gonzales boy

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aaron McBeth, who law enforcement officers believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

GONZALES, Texas — Gonzales Police Department is searcing for a missing 12-year-old boy.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aaron McBeth, who law enforcement officers believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

The boy is described as 4'10", 85 pounds, with dirty blond hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray "Iron Man" shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side and a dark blue ball cap. He was last seen early Friday morning.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Sylvia Ashley Garcia in conenction with his abduction. She is described as a white female, 5'2", 150 pounds, with brown eyes.