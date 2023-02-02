Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old San Antonio girl

Aviani Brown was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, and gray onsie with the word 'unity' on it. Police say 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown took her.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 1-year-old Aviani Brown, out of San Antonio, was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, and gray onsie with the word 'unity' on it and orange sweatpants. Police say 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown took her.

They were last seen in a 2020 white Honda Accord license plate PJB2582.

Call 911 if you have any information.

