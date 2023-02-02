Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old San Antonio girl

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 1-year-old Aviani Brown, out of San Antonio, was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, and gray onsie with the word 'unity' on it and orange sweatpants. Police say 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown took her.
They were last seen in a 2020 white Honda Accord license plate PJB2582.
Call 911 if you have any information.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
- TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
- For visually impaired children, beeping eggs can help bring inclusiveness to Easter tradition
- Restoring the Ritz Theatre to its 1929 charm
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.