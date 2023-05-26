AMBER Alert issued for two young children last seen in San Antonio

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert was issued for two young children out of San Antonio.

The children, identified as 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes, were last seen in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, which is on the southeast side.

Faulks has brown eyes and black hair and weighs around 30 pounds. Brown-Sykes has brown eyes and black hair and is 3'9".

The suspect has been identified as Julio Najar-Trevino. He is 29-years-old with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6-feet tall and was last seen in a 2008 grey Saturn Aura. The license number is SWS6018.