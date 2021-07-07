AMBER ALERT: San Antonio issues alert for 2-year-old boy

Police are looking for Erik Anthony Stutzman in connection with the child's abduction.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old who was abducted. Law enforcement believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

The child, Kayeden Matthew Stutzman, is described as white, male, and roughly three feet tall. He weighs roughly 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are looking for Erik Anthony Stutzman in connection with Kayeden's abduction. Erik is described as white, 28-years-old, 5'8", and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Erik Stutzman is said to be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with Texas License plate number NTZ6442.

Both were last heard from in San Antonio, Texas.