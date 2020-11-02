KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kleberg County Commissioner's Court is now set to decide on a new ambulance service for the county.

Airmed Ambulance service out of Hidalgo County is the current provider of ambulance service in Kleberg County. Airmed Ambulance contract is up soon, and two other companies are bidding against them to continue to assist.

There was some concern on the part of officials that Airmed was going to try and continue doing business because of some bankruptcy issues it was dealing within the valley.

"He said there was some bankruptcy in their internal business down in hidalgo, but that wouldn't affect the ambulance services here in Kleberg County, so they were allowed to put in a bid as well," Judge Rudy Madrid said.

According to Madrid, He didn't know of any other concerns with Medcare or Allegiance, who are the other two companies hoping to win the county contract.

The committee is looking over each bid and each company with a fine-tooth comb.

"The best bid means, one, do we have qualified advanced practice paramedics on board, two. Do we have advanced practice ambulance services on board and three do they have GPS systems where we can verify where these ambulances are at any given time," Madrid said.

3News was informed that Allegiance had come in with the lowest bid by far.

The committee is looking at all factors before making a recommendation because Madrid wants to go with the company that will give the county what it wants and at a price, it can afford.

