Ambulance Bus set to be deployed as temporary emergency room for non-COVID patients in Corpus Christi

"The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has placed an enormous strain on emergency room capacity," a news release from the City said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The story above is from May 26 when the AMBUS was brought to Corpus Christi.

Coronavirus cases are surging in the Coastal Bend. As a result, the City of Corpus Christi will now begin using an emergency ambulance bus to provide treatment for non-COVID related emergencies at Doctors Regional Hospital.

"The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has placed an enormous strain on emergency room capacity," a news release from the City said.

The AMBUS can hold up to 24 patients, including those in wheelchairs. There’s also room for EMT paramedics who will staff the vehicle. There are 16 of these huge ambulance buses ready for action around the state.

“We are proud that as a City we are able to provide the services of our Ambulance Bus to relieve current strain on our health care system due to the spike in COVID-19 related illnesses,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.