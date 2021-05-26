New medical ambulance bus for major disasters in the Coastal Bend

The AMBUS is ready to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can hold up to 24 patients, including those in wheelchairs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi took the keys to a new vehicle that will be used to respond to major disasters around our area and perhaps throughout the state.



City officials at fire station number one got to show off its medical ambulance bus. The AMBUS is ready to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can hold up to 24 patients, including those in wheelchairs.

There’s also room for EMT paramedics who will staff the vehicle and take care of those patients in route to a hospital. There are now 16 of these huge ambulance buses ready for action around the state.

"It is state funded so the City of Corpus Christi and the residences did not have to pay for the equipment or the AMBUS itself," Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.



These mass casualty and evacuation ambulances have been around for some 10 years now. This newest edition represents an investment of one million dollars by the state with no cost to the city.

