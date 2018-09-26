Corpus Christi (KIII News) — People hoping to catch a movie Wednesday at the AMC theater on Greenwood and SPID were turned away due to a health inspection.

The theater was closed for the day as an outside company hired by the theater sealed off points of entry to stop rodents from getting into the building. This comes after 21 dead mice were found inside the theater Monday by health inspectors from the City-County Health District.

The health department has given the theater one month to resolve the issue. If that does not happen, the entire business could be shut down.

