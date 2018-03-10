Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Health Department announced Wednesday that the AMC theatre in Corpus Christi is closed until further notice.

A Facebook video was circulating on social media of live rodents being found at the AMC theatre near Crosstown Expressway and SPID.

On Sept. 21 a viral video showed a clear image of a mouse scurrying underneath a seat in one of the auditoriums.

Once the video went viral, the Corpus Christi Health Departement investigated the theatre and found 21 mice.

AMC took immediate action to thoroughly clean the facilities to comply with the health departments orders.

The AMC theatre is the second theatre to close in 2018. In January Cinemark's Dollar Cinemas closed their doors for the last time after they did not renew their lease.

With AMC theatre and Cinemark's Dollar Cinemas no longer opened, Corpus Christi has two theaters left in the City: Alamo Draft House located on the 7600 block of South Staples Street and Cinemark 16 Corpus Christi at 6685 SPID.

The health department said AMC corporate would be in town on Friday.

AMC and the health department will walk through the entire theatre to assess what has been done and what needs to be accomplished. After the walkthrough, the health department will do weekly walkthroughs.

"We'll get it open as soon as possible, and we're hoping that this will be eradicated within the next few weeks," Lauren Rabe said.

According to Rabe, they are very pleased with AMC's response and the action they are taking to clean the facility.

