Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Facebook video has been circulating on social media of live rodents being found at the AMC theatre near Crosstown Expressway and SPID.

On Friday a Corpus Christi woman posted a one minute video which has been shared more than 1,7000 times.

The video shows a clear image of a mouse scurrying underneath a seat in one of the auditoriums.

At first in the video, you can barely make out something moving underneath one of the movie theater seats, but then a few seconds later there's the culprit a mouse.

On Monday afternoon 3News reached out to AMC for comment, but they directed the station to corporate. 3News received an email from AMC that said the issue was a field of mice that were likely coming from a nearby cotton field.

AMC did not clarify how many mice were found, but they are working with the health department.

"We are taking this situation seriously and have implemented significant treatment and prevention measures at the theatre," AMC said, "We will continue to address any problems until all issues are resolved."

A June 23 inspection shows a history of evidence of rodent droppings before, and some other deductions included no soap or hot water in the women's bathroom, a dirty icemaker and condiment counter.

The theater received a score of 93 and has scored in the 90's since June 2016.

