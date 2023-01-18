American Bank Bear Drive brings in over 900 teddy bears

Of the 900 bears donated, more than 800 of them came from Corpus Christi alone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 900 teddy bears were collected and donated as part of the annual American Bank Bear Drive.

Clients, vendors, employees and friends brought in bears to all American Bank branches throughout the month of December as decorations for the holiday season.

The bears were then donated to local non-profits, such as The Purple Door in hopes of bringing a smile to children and families in need.

'We are intricately involved into the fabric of our communities, " said Employee Engagement Officer Allison Webster. "And of course the children are such an important part of our communities and we are so proud to support these organizations that give so much to the children."