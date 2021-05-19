American Bank Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City - County Health Department has cancelled Wednesday's vaccine clinic at the American Bank Center.
Widespread storms are causing flooding concerns across the area.
If you have to drive in this weather, remember- turn around, don't drown.
