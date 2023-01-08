American Bank Center management currently seeking out 'diverse suppliers'

OVG360, who manages the American Bank Center, is looking for suppliers who are owned and managed at least 51 percent by a non-white minority.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center continues to be a premier sports and live entertainment venue here in the Coastal Bend, and now, the people who run it said they want to do more to strengthen their tie in our community.

One of the ways they are planning to do that is through their new Supplier Diversity Program.

OVG360 is putting out the word it's no longer just about the providing good customer service, it's also about giving people a chance to do that whose business might not always be included.

Whether you are talking about the arena, the convention center or the Selena Auditorium. The company behind it all says it wants sure its suppliers reflect the community it serves.

That's where the new supplier diversity program comes in.

It aims to build an inclusive list that gives local, small and diverse business the chance to become OVG360 donors. More specifically, they are looking for suppliers who are owned and managed at least 51 percent by a non-white minority, disabled person or woman.

"We want to help everybody, we want to work with everybody. This is a community facility and as a community facility, we should be working with all of the different businesses in the community that we can," said Oak View Group General Manager Danny Melise.

They also want to hear from those who provide event security, technology, marketing services like displays and banners, construction, paper products and cleaning services, just to name a few.

To be considered, residents must answer the questions they have online, which will also help them determine whether they or not they qualify.

