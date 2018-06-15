As the Coastal Bend continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey and prepare for another hurricane season organizers are getting ready Friday for the 2018 Coastal Bend Storm Expo.

Nearly 90 exhibitors will be on hand to try and help you and your family prepare for the hurricane season.

Guests can win one of more than $3,000 worth of door prizes, including gift cards to HEB, Home Depot and Lowe's.

"Knowing we were coming into hurricane season this year with Hurricane Harvey last year some people are apprehensive. And with that we want them to be prepared. We had not had a storm for 30 years, and the fact is we have got to be prepared. Individual families, businesses, everyone needs to get the resources in line, and what a perfect opportunity Storm Expo is going to be to do that," Kim Womack said.

The free expo begins at 10 a.m. and runs until midnight at the American Bank Center, and parking is free.

3News meteorologist Alan Holt will be on hand during the expo to answer your questions about this storm season.

