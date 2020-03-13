CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Bank Center, Whataburger Field closed due to coronavirus concerns

The City of Corpus Christi has made the decision to close the American Bank Center and Whataburger Field from Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 22, due to coronavirus concerns.

That means a couple of events that were taking place this weekend at American Bank Center will not be happening anymore. However, ticket refunds are available and the American Bank Center said their box office will remain open during regular business hours.

Included in this weekend's events that will be affected is the Corpus Christi IceRays game. The North American Hockey League announced Thursday that their 2019-20 season has been put on hold, and that means there will not be a Corpus Christi IceRays game at the American Bank Center until their season resumes.

Also canceled this weekend is The Office! A Musical Parody, which was supposed to be held at the American Bank Center Selena Auditorium. Tickets refunds will be available for this event as well.

The American Bank Center box office will operate during regular business hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other events that will be affected by both of these closures include:

The Four Tops and Temptations on Sunday, March 15

Coastal Conservation Association Banquet on Thursday, March 19

Senior Officer's Exam on Thursday, March 19

Food Truck Festival on Saturday, March 21

Pops in the Park on Saturday, March 28

Nine High School baseball games at Whataburger Field

3News will keep you upated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: