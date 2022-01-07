American Bank Center comes under new management

One of Corpus Christi's most versatile venues to be run by a new management company OVG360.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center is about to see some big changes behind the scenes.

Several months ago, the City of Corpus Christi opened talks with OVG 360, a prolific company managing over 250 properties nationwide. These talks came to fruition with a team from the company taking charge July 1st.

OVG360 representatives said that they hope to work with the City to make the American Bank Center a top sports and entertainment venue. OVG 360 Hospitality general manager Joe Castor told 3NEWS about big plans for the 10,000-seat venue.

"Seeing what works, utilizing local talent and local business opportunity partnerships to really bring the Corpus Christi experience to this building," Castor said. "The arena does have the capacity for a top-notch concert venue in this part of the country."

City Manager Peter Zanoni said that the company was chosen for their strong presence in Texas, and their proven track record of drawing bustling crowds to thrilling events.

"People from across the Coastal Bend will come here for a big performer or a big convention," Zanoni said. "And so what OVG can do is bring those big conventions to our American Bank Center."

Brian Martin, General Manager of OVG 360 Venue Management, said they are in a good position to manage the bank center since they have a good footing in Texas already.

"Most recently just opening in April, which is really exciting, is the Moody Center at Austin, Texas," Martin said. "Which I think we can use our relationships in that market to leverage that and create some routing opportunities for Corpus Christi."

Zanoni continues that the City is looking into further improvements that could work in tandem with the new blood at the American Bank Center. A national expert is being consulted on the topic of a new hotel, or several, downtown by the venue.

"Today, some people have to walk some distance from downtown to get to the convention center," Zanoni said. "So, we're studying a convention center hotel, also looking through at the convention center itself, does it need a makeover, a remodel, do we need to add additional space to it."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.