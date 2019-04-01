Corpus Christi (KIII News) — American Bank has officially named Stephen C. Raffaele as chief executive officer.

The American Bank board of directors announced in June of last year that Raffaele would be taking over the role of CEO effective Jan. 1, 2019. The bank announced a five-year strategic plan in January 2018 that included expansion into the Houston and San Antonio markets.

Raffaele has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and joined American Bank in September of 2016 as executive vice president.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII