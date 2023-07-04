American Cornhole League Kick Off Battle is underway

The event is being broadcast live throughout the weekend at the American Bank Center. Residents can view the event on CBS Sports or ESPN.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center is the place to be this weekend as the American Cornhole League 2023 Kickoff Battle began Friday.

250 professional cornhole players will be competing for thousands of dollars in prize money.

The event is being broadcast live throughout the weekend. Residents can view the event on CBS Sports or ESPN.

The 2023 ACL Kickoff is the first stop of the ACL Pro Cornhole series that leads directly to the world championships. The battle will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

