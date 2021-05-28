Boy Scouts set up American flags at Water Street plaza

This is one of five holidays the troops set up the flags at different spots across town.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You are sure to find plenty of stars and stripes across the city this Memorial Day as we pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Many of the flags you see were put up by a group of scouts.

We caught up with them at Water Street Market near the bayfront where members of Troop 183 were installing these American flags around the plaza.

"It's an honor," Robert Mealer with Troop 183 said. "We are showing our pride to the United States, as well as everybody has a person in the military."

