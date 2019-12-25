CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local veterans and their families are going to enjoy a nice Christmas meal thanks to the American G.I. Forum. Their food basket giveaway has been a seven-year tradition that has benefited a growing number of our Coastal Bend veterans.

"We love to share our Christmas during the holiday season and this gives us an opportunity to say our personal thank you to our veterans, their families," Patsy Vasquez-Contes said. "Blue Star and Gold Star mothers."

Vasquez-Contes with the American G.I. Forum's Robstown women's chapter said it is the organization's honor to make the food basket giveaway a big event reaching out to veterans and their families. Together with H-E-B, the G.I. Forum helps provide a merrier Christmas for lots of families throughout the Coastal Bend, and it's because of the generous donations.

"The outpour is just phenomenal. We are allowed to give 80-90 baskets full of turkey, green beans, ham, potatoes, whatever they need, so they can make a meal and say, 'Hey, somebody remembered me,'" Vasquez-Contes said.

The G.I. Forum said it plans to continue with the tradition as a way to say thank you to the men and women who served our nation.

