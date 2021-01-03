American Heart Month: Cardiologist shares tips to take better care of your heart

While many equate the month of February with the red hearts of Valentine's Day did you know that it is national heart month?

It was initiated by former president Lyndon B. Johnson back in 1964 and even today heart disease continues to be the number one killer for Americans even more so for women.

“So, women, some of them at least consider cancer as a bigger threat, but heart disease is probably a bigger threat than cancer for all women,” said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Thomas Alexander a Cardiologist with Corpus Christi Medical Center prepared a list of the ‘7 worst things for a woman’s heart.’

The list includes:

Stress or trauma

Meat-based diets

Yo-yo dieting post menopause

Birth control pills

Obesity

Skipping your workouts

Neglecting regular screenings

Dr. Alexander says that through the years they've seen the number of deaths from heart attacks and strokes climb and one of the biggest reasons has to do with stress from work.

“It’s very important that people take time for themselves, even if you got deadlines, got long work hours, the time that’s allotted for rest, recovery or lunch needs to be used smart,” said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander says that many tend to put off things like regular heart checkups because they cannot take the time off from work.



However, he reminds everyone that making the time could save your life.

