CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today the local American Legion Post got a helping hand with some work on their building.

In preparation for an upcoming convention they are holding, the American Legion Post 364 wanted to get their building freshly painted and cleaned up.

They gave Home Depot a call to see if they would be willing to donate some of the supplies they needed.

Not only did Home Depot provide them with the supplies they needed, but they also sent out some employees to help with the work.

Nicole Potter with the American Legion says it is times like this that truly help the organization.

"We are so thankful. Like it is beyond me cause we are a nonprofit organization, so everything that we do depends on the public. It depends on people volunteering, it depends on people donating stuff," said Nicole Potter.

She also says Home Depot was going to help assess the building and determine what else can be done to fix things up.

Their upcoming convention will be on the 18th and 19th of April and will help local veterans learn about programs that are available to them in the community.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: