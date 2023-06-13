American Red Cross encourages families to get ready for hurricane season, asks for volunteers

Volunteers make up 90 percent of the American Red Cross workforce.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend chapter of the American Red Cross is encouraging families to be ready in case a storm comes our way this hurricane season.

There will be a block party at the Boys and Girls Club, 3902 Greenwood Drive, on June 17th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will be filled with information and fun for the whole family.

There will be information on how to volunteer to help people affected by any disasters.

“Across the country, we’re launching nearly twice as many major disaster relief operations as we did a decade ago, much of that attributed to the climate crisis,” said John Bernard, Regional Disaster Officer. “Because of this dramatic jump in the number of large disasters to which we are responding, we need more volunteers so we can continue providing relief on a near-constant basis to make sure families are supported when they need it most.”

Volunteers make up 90 percent of the American Red Cross workforce. Across the country, they’re continuously providing shelter, comfort, hot meals, health services and recovery support to families in need. In the last 10 years, the number of billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. has increased 70%.

BECOME A RED CROSS VOLUNTEER

The need to help during disasters has never been greater. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday for more information. Our most-needed disaster positions include:

SHELTER SUPPORT: Help at a shelter during a large disaster by welcoming and registering residents, serving meals, setting up cots, distributing blankets and personal hygiene kits, and providing information and other assistance to people in need.

Help at a shelter during a large disaster by welcoming and registering residents, serving meals, setting up cots, distributing blankets and personal hygiene kits, and providing information and other assistance to people in need. HEALTH SERVICES: The organization also need volunteers who can use their professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP and APRN.

The organization also need volunteers who can use their professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP and APRN. DISASTER ACTION TEAM: While big hurricanes get the most news coverage, smaller disasters, such as home fires, are no less devastating to those affected. Join your local Disaster Action Team to help families in need by providing food, lodging, comfort, recovery assistance and other support.

PREPARE YOUR FAMILY NOW

With the increasing risk of climate disasters, it’s more important than ever to follow the three steps below to help keep your family safe. Plus, download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and more safety tips. Choose whether you want to view the content in English or Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector. Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.