American Red Cross in need of volunteers in the Coastal Bend: Register Here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local chapter of the Red Cross is asking for volunteers as we all keep an eye on what's happening in the tropics. The Red Cross provides various kinds of disaster relief services in 19 counties in South Texas.

Representatives said they need extra hands right now just in case a disaster strikes. Executive Director Alex Garcia said the COVID outbreak has put a dent in their volunteer numbers.

"For us to be able to deliver those services, we've got to have the manpower and volunteers," Garcia said. "As everybody knows, COVID is out there and has affected some of our volunteers from actually being able to be deployed or volunteer."

Garcia said volunteers are always needed, but now they're needed more than ever. Register to volunteer here.

