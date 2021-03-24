Amistad Community Health Center gets $1.1 million grant

The grant is for non-profit organizations that serve populations with limited access to healthcare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center received a federal grant to continue their mission of providing healthcare to under-served or uninsured people.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded Amistad with $1,100,515.

This grant is in the Health Center Cluster program, which awards grants to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). FQHCs are non-profit organizations that serve populations with limited access to healthcare.

The Amistad Community Health Center is a FQHC and provides affordable healthcare and health resources to residents in the Corpus Christi area.

Services include family medicine, dental, pediatrics, behavioral, and women’s health as well as proactive health programs to prevent major health issues.

“Access to medical care is critical to the overall health of Texans. The Amistad Community Health Center is doing a wonderful job of meeting the needs of those who are unable to afford healthcare," Congressman Michael Cloud said. "I am happy they received this funding from HHS to expand their capacity to serve Nueces County."

To learn more about Amistad, visit their website here.

