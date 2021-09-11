Amistad Community Health Center participates in Day of Giving

Dr. Jacqueline Phillips Chief Medical Officer at Amistad said with funding and support they have now expanded services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the non profits that took place in the Coastal Bend Day of Giving was the Amistad Community Health Center.

The clinic offers health services to members of the community who may not have insurance. According to Amistad Community Health Center, CEO Dr. Eric Baggerman the clinic does everything they possibly can to see patients in their clinic with a nominal fee, but that doesn't cover the entire cost.

“This is huge because a large portion of our patients can’t afford their healthcare, so Day of Giving really comes in,” Baggerman said.

Dr. Jacqueline Phillips Chief Medical Officer at Amistad said with funding and support they have now expanded to include services for family practice, pediatrics, women's health, dental and behavioral health.

“Amistad started in one hallway of this entire building,” Phillips said.

Additionally, the clinic has become one of the few places to offer outpatient treatment for COVID-19.

“Throughout the entire pandemic not only have we provided pandemic care we have been focusing on our community services, expanding access to our community services and branching out to make a bigger footprint in the Coastal Bend,” Phillips said.

Amistad is expanding their reach and hoping to help patients in rural communities in the Coastal Bend to make sure they have access to health care.

“There is a void in services out north of the bridge, so we opened up this week in Aransas Pass,” Baggerman said

Additionally, Baggerman said Amistad was one of the first organizations to offer COVID-19 testing in the community as well as vaccinations now with the Center of Disease Control(CDC) approval of vaccines in children 5-11.

“We are fully behind that and are working with local school districts in Robstown, CCISD, and Aransas Pass, to roll out as many vaccines as we can,” Baggerman said.

Amistad says their expansion wouldn’t be possible without their community partnerships.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.