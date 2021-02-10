Ammunition shortage may cause issues for hunters across the Coastal Bend this hunting season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas is currently facing a shortage of ammunition and Keith Hanson, owner of Ready Reserves in Corpus Christi said it's been taking place for some time, and not just locally. "It’s not a new thing, this has been going on the last 1.5 years since COVID-19 started, Hanson said. “And the riots what have you, people have been stocking up, and the manufacturers fell behind trying to make enough ammo for everyone out there." According to Hanson he is currently trying to keep his shelves full of shotgun shells, and ammunition. However, manufacturers can only allocate each dealer so much.

Hanson said previously he could easily order 20-to-50 cases, but now he's lucky to get one-to-two.



"We are full blown in the middle of dove season,” Hanson said. “Everyone is limiting them to three boxes, we are doing the same for our customers, and it’s getting to be tough to supply them."



Texas Game Warden, Lerrin Johnson said the ammunition shortage hasn’t slowed hunters down, but warns they may have to adapt.



"If you’ve run out of a 12 gauge shotgun ammo, and you can use a 20 gauge or borrow a different firearm from a friend," said Johnson.



Additionally, Johnson said this might lead to hunters being more accurate due to them conserving their ammunition.



"We don’t want it to discourage hunters,” Johnson said. “By any means we want everyone out there through dove, duck, and deer season"



National reports show prices are up 30% for some types of ammunition. However, some prices have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels.